US Senator Marco Rubio defended the strengthening of defense cooperation between the US and Brazil| Photo: Press Office Senator Marco Rubio

US Senator Marco Rubio, of the Republican Party, called on US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to strengthen defense cooperation with Brazil, as well as efforts to combat “the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party” on the American continent. .

Rubio placed the order in a Letter sent to Austin on Friday. In the text, the congressman recalled that Brazil is an important US ally and security partner with great capabilities, in addition to being willing to work “side by side” with the country to ensure “security and stability” in the region.

The US senator demanded that Austin prioritize and seek options to strengthen ties with Brazil and support “initiatives that make the region safer from the evil influence of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Rubio accused Beijing of trying to increase its influence on the American continent through practices such as corruption, extortion with vaccines, threats to the environment and challenges to sovereignty, among others.

Born in Cuba, the senator, who represents the state of Florida, considered as “a good first step” the recent visit to Brazil made by the head of the Southern Command of the US Armed Forces (Southcom), General Laura Richardson, to maintain and expand bilateral relations, but believes that more can be done.

During the trip, which took place in November, Richardson visited the Military Command of the Amazon, in Manaus, and was received in Brasília by the Minister of Defense, Walter Braga Netto, and other officials from the government of President Jair Bolsonaro and the Brazilian Armed Forces.