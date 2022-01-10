SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa was down in its first trades on Monday, following a negative morning for stock markets abroad, which maintains expectations for an increase in interest rates in the United States in the coming months.

Yields on ten-year Treasuries rose to their highest since early 2020 this morning.

Despite the setback, President Jair Bolsonaro’s statement that readjustments to any category of civil servants would not be guaranteed may provide some relief in the domestic fiscal scene.

At 10:14, the Ibovespa dropped 0.96% to 101,730.87 points.

(By Andre Romani)

