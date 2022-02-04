Home page politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signed a military treaty with Slovakia. © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

Logistical move: Relations with Russia were already extremely tense when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a military treaty with Slovakia – which borders Ukraine.

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signed a military treaty with Slovakia amid tense tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“This agreement makes it easier for our armed forces to coordinate joint defense efforts, such as conducting joint training exercises,” Blinken said in Washington. There he received his Slovak colleague Ivan Korcok and Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad, who had come to sign the treaty.

The agreement enables the US to strengthen its military presence in the EU country directly bordering Ukraine, in particular by expanding the two military airports at Sliac and Kuchyna. After signing, the Slovak parliament still has to approve the contract. A majority is currently not considered secure. The main criticism of the opponents is the fear that additional American troops will be transferred to the EU country and that Slovakia could become involved in the Ukraine conflict or become a target for Russian attacks.

Blinken has criticized “disinformation” about the agreement, which aims to undermine the treaty and the benefits of the transatlantic partnership more generally. The agreement is based on “cooperation and respect” and does not provide for permanent US bases or troop presence in Slovakia. Slovak Defense Minister Nad spoke of an “important milestone in our bilateral relations”. The agreement is also an expression of the joint commitment to transatlantic security as a NATO ally. The current threats and challenges must be taken seriously. dpa