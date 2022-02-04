Only 10 days and a little more for the premiere of Passion of hawks, season 2Telemundo released a very revealing preview for all fans of the Colombian telenovela.

The Elizondo sisters in Pasión de gavilanes, season 2. Photo: Instagram/@paolareyactriz

Almost 20 years after the first broadcast of Pasión de gavilanes, a novel that develops the love story of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters, Juan, Norma, Jimena, Óscar, Sara and Franco return to the small screen to continue their lives with your new family.

These last days we have seen several advances of the new and already known characters introducing themselves and telling us a little about them. There is no doubt that the new generation of hawks will be responsible for feeding the entire plot.

Juan Alfonso Baptista, Bernardo Flores, Mario Cimarro, Sebastián Osorio and Juan Manuel Restrepo will participate in the new season of Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: Telemundo

According to the official trailer, and different advances, the children of Juan and Norma, Juan David (Bernardo Flores) and the twins Erick (Sebastián Osorio) and León (Juan Manuel Retrespo), will be involved in a crime. It will be their parents and uncles who will help them out of this dilemma.

Also, something happens with Franco Reyes (Michel Brown) and Sarita Elizondo (Natasha Klauss). They did not get to be happily ever after, since it seems that Franco is no longer part of the family. What we assume is that he may be dead or that he suffered an injustice and his wife and brothers don’t know about it.

Andrés and Gaby Reyes Elizondo are the children of Sarita and Franco. Photo: Facebook/@PasionDeGavilanes

Another theme that will be developed in Pasión de gavilanes, season 2, is the romance between Juan David and the singer from the Alcalá bar, Rosario Montes. However, Rosario has a family, she is married to Samuel (Sergio Goyri), the new villain, and has a daughter, Muriel (Camila Rojas), who will also fall in love with Norma and Juan’s firstborn.

Promotional poster for Pasión de Gavilanes, season 2. Photo: Facebook/@PasionDeGavilanes

Pasión de gavilanes 2 arrives this Monday, February 14, 2022 on the Telemundo channel.

Passion of hawks, season 2: new trailer