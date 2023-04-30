State Department condemned the alleged harassment and called for an end to “provocative and unsafe conduct”

The US Department of State released a announcement reporting an alleged attempt by China’s coast guard to intimidate Philippine ships in the South China Sea.

According to a statement released by the body, images and videos published on social networks show alleged harassment of Chinese fleets during routine patrols within the Philippine economic zone.

The State Department condemned the Chinese government for the alleged practice and urged Beijing to “give up your provocative and insecure conduct.”

“The United States supports our Philippine allies in maintaining the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms that an armed attack in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea, on Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft, including those of the Costa Guard, would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty of 1951.”says the statement.

In response, Chinese Defense Minister Tan Kefei said the US “are not in a position to make irresponsible comments” about the country’s military exercise. Kefei also highlighted that the Asian country has sovereignty “indisputable” over the South China Sea.

According to the Chinese defense, the US government would be strengthening its presence in the region and, consequently, fuels the tension between the countries.