The Egyptian striker has now scored 184 goals for Liverpool.

Football Represented Liverpool, which plays in the English Premier League, in exactly 300 official matches Mohamed Salah rose to sixth place in the club’s all-time goalscoring list in the May Day home match against Tottenham.

Salah gave Liverpool a 3-0 lead with his penalty kick just under the top bar in the 15th minute of the match. Tottenham’s second-half effort brought the team to level in extra time, but Liverpool hit even after this and took the full points pot with a score of 4-3.

by Richarlison The equalizing goal came in the third minute of extra time and Diogo Jotan the winning goal in the fourth minute of extra time. Statistical service Optan according to, the hits were created every 99 seconds.

The win lifted Tottenham past Liverpool into fifth place in the Premier League.

Egyptian tip With his goal, he reached 184 hits in a Liverpool shirt and passed by Robbie Fowler’s, who scored 183 times for Liverpool. Fowler represented Liverpool in 369 matches.

Salah, 30, who moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2017, is still ahead of the club’s all-time goalscoring record Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241), Billy Liddell (228) as well as Steven Gerrard (186).

Gerrard, who is next to be overtaken by Salah, is Liverpool’s all-time best penalty taker fields 47 with his penalty goal. The penalty goal on May Day was for Salah 25th In a Liverpool shirt.