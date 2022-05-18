An increasing number of unidentified objects have been reported in the sky in the last 20 years, a senior US defense official told a congressional committee on Tuesday, at the first hearing on “unidentified flying objects” in half a century.

“Since the early 2000s, we have seen an increasing number of unauthorized or unidentified objects,” said Scott Bray, deputy director of US Naval Intelligence.

The official attributes this increase to the “considerable efforts” by the US military aimed at “de-stigmatizing the act of reporting such encountersas well as technological advances.

However, Bray indicated that the Pentagon has not detected anything “that could suggest a non-terrestrial origin” of these phenomena, but did not exclude this possibility either.

In June 2021 the US intelligence had already stated in a report that there was no evidence of the existence of aliens in the skies but he recognized that dozens of phenomena observed by military pilots had no explanation.

“We don’t make assumptions about what it is or isn’t,” Bray said.

Some phenomena could be explained by the presence of drones or birds that create confusion in radar systems. Others may be the result of tests of military equipment or technology carried out by other powers, such as China or Russia.

The United States military and intelligence are focused on determining firsthand if these phenomena are related to possible threats against the country.

“Unidentified aerial phenomena are a potential national security threat and should be evaluated accordingly.said Democratic Rep. Andre Carson, who was in charge of chairing the hearing panel.

AFP