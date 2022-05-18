Guadalajara Jalisco.- A total of 107 municipalities in the state of Jalisco do not have the regulations of the State Law to promote equality, prevent and eliminate discriminationwhich carries seven years valid.

The civil association Unión Diversa Jalisco (UDJ) announced that after its approval in 2015, only 18 municipalities have the regulation implemented, leaving 107 municipalities outside the Law.

Through a request to the national transparency platform, the AC UDJ listed the 18 municipalities that do have the regulationfrom which it stands out that only two municipalities of the Metropolitan Area are present: Guadalajara and Zapopan.

The other municipalities that have it are Amacueca, Arandas, Autlán de Navarro, Ayutla, Cuquio, La Manzanilla de la Paz, Mixtlán, Pihuamo, San Juan de los Lagos, San Julián, Techaluta de Montenegro, Tepatitlán, Unión de Tula, Valle de Juarez, Zacoalco de Torres and San Ignacio Cerro Gordo.

In addition, they point out that after requesting responses from the municipalities of Jalisco, the authorities distanced themselves from the case and referred to other instances such as the DIF or the Women’s Institute, who have no relationship with the Law.

“We present the corresponding complaints for the following reasons: delivery of material and information not requested, referral to instances not corresponding and for not answering in the time provided by law”, they describe in the bulletin.

They conclude by pointing out that the authorities do not know the responsibilities of their functions: “Municipal authorities are not interested in working in the construction of regulations that guarantee the application of the law”.