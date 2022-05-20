According to the CDC, the booster dose should be given 5 months after completion of the 1st vaccination cycle.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that children ages 5 to 11 receive booster doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The decision was made on Thursday night (May 19, 2022), after a public meeting to review and discuss the immunizer data. Doctors, pharmacies and health centers were allowed to start the vaccination.

According to the recommendation, the booster dose will be applied 5 months after the completion of the 1st vaccination cycle. However, most children have not yet received the first two doses. Only 29% were fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Agency director Rochelle Walensky highlighted the safety of vaccines and said the number of children immunized needs to increase. “I encourage parents to keep their children up to date with the CDC’s vaccine recommendations,” said in communiqué.

In this 5th, the CDC also approved the application of the 4th dose in people over 50 and immunosuppressed over 12.