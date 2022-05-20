State of Mexico.- Authorities of the State of Mexico Two women arrested for allegedly stealing a newborn baby in the municipality of Nextlalpan, Mexico state.

The women detained by elements of the Investigative Police and the Attorney General of the State of Mexico, were identified as Elizabeth “N”, 26 years old, and Martha “N”, 42, and They are accused of the illegal deprivation of liberty of an eight-day-old newborn.

According to the investigations, the events were recorded on May 13, the two women would have entered a house in the Prados de San Francisco neighborhood, in the municipality of Nextlalpan, to steal an eight day old baby.

When the baby was stolen, the authorities implemented a search operation for her location where several videos of the C5 were analyzed in order to find the whereabouts of the minor as well as her captors.

During the operation, the authorities carried out an operation in Zumpango, Tequixquiac and Nextlalpan, which led to the rescue of the baby in the Prados de San Francisco neighborhood in Nextlalpan.

The two women were arrested and referred to the judicial authority, later they were admitted to the Zumpango Prison while their legal situation is defined and they are sentenced.