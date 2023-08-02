To respond to the appeal of Colombian Álex Saab, accused of being a figurehead for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, US prosecutors granted a 30-day extension.

According to the media and journalists in the United States, this process delays the trial again and there will not be an oral hearing at the moment.

US prosecutors are seeking a second 30-day extension to respond to Alex Saab’s appeal of a lower court ruling that says he is not a Venezuelan diplomat and must face criminal trial, the US journalist has said. Joshua Goodman.

If motion is granted, new filing deadline will be Sept. 13, meaning any oral hearing is unlikely for months.

If the motion is granted, the new filing deadline will be September. 13, meaning any oral hearing is unlikely for months.

Willing to trade

The Free Álex Saab movement in Venezuela, headed by the wife of the Colombian-Venezuelan businessman, requests a humanitarian measure that may include the exchange of US prisoners in Caracas.

Camila Fabri de Saab, accompanied by her husband’s defense, assured that in the last telephone calls she has had with Álex Saab, he has told her that he is “vomiting blood”, which, according to her, may be a warning of relapse of a cancer that the Barranquillero had overcome.

