Dating app Tinder is working on a new subscription for users who are not afraid to dig deep into their pockets in their search for love or lust. Parent company Match Group reports this in its Tuesday quarterly report. Tinder Vaultas the luxury subscription is called, will cost about $ 500 (455 euros) per month and should be launched sometime this fall.

Earlier this year, Mark van Ryswyk, head of production at Tinder, told business magazine FastCompany that the plans were still in their infancy, but at the presentation of the quarterly figures Tinder appears to be well advanced for the launch of the ‘high-end membership experience’. The new plan, which users could potentially pay as much as $6,000 a year, should “not disrupt the experience for the free members” — but should be impactful enough for “the serious daters willing to pay for it.” vault to pay”.

Match Group posted its first-ever profit drop in the fourth quarter of 2022. According to CEO Bernard Kim, this was due to Tinder’s “weaker than expected product execution”. Not long after, Kim took control of Tinder, after which the company decided to focus entirely on luring paying users. In addition, the super luxury subscription coincides with a larger rebranding of Tinder. The app wants to get rid of its reputation as a platform for arranging one-night stands and wants to show that Tinder is also there for long-term relationships. Enter Tinder Vault.

Small fortune for quality matches

Last year Match Group bought The League, a dating app that pays members up to a thousand dollars a week. The takeover showed that there are “determined members” who are willing to pay a “small fortune” for quality matches, says Van Ryswyk. Those members want Tinder Vault wear now.

Tinder users – about 75 million worldwide – can already pay for a plus, gold or premium subscription. For a few tens per month, they benefit from ‘profile enhancement’ (the profile is shown extra often among users), unlimited swiping and the option to message others without the necessary match.

How vault going to do a little more on top of that is unknown. But in a conversation with investors earlier this year Kim already hinted at some plans. For example, the company flirts with the idea of ​​profiles specially selected for the paying user.

although Tinder Vault is introduced at a time when consumers are increasingly cutting back to cope with high inflation, Van Ryswyk says that members of The League remained strong. This, he says, shows that the online dating world can be “resilient.” Tinder is now aiming its arrows at that strength.