US presidential elections, a new name appears between Biden and Trump

Until now, the 2024 race for the White House seemed like a perfect repetition of the previous one as far as the candidates are concerned: both seniors, and not by a little, both almost tied in the polls. However, there are some differences: the Democratic Party Joe Biden credited with successes for Bideneconomics, but not really too loved, and his opponent, the indomitable Donald Trump, burdened by a long series of heavy trials but still favored among the more loyal Republicans.

And in great America there seemed to be no alternative, apart from the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis (an already tarnished star). But now something is moving and a new name has appeared, that of Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the UN who had the endorsement of American for Prosperity Action (AFP Action), the influential conservative network founded by the billionaire Koch brothers. American for Prosperity Action is the largest grassroots conservative political organization in the country, with a presence in all 50 states. His support mobilizes thousands of activists, especially in the early primary states. Additionally, the organization will launch extensive campaigns to support Haley via mail, internet and television in the coming days

US presidential elections, AFP says we need to “turn the page”

AFP Action, which had never been interested in the presidential elections, said clearly, through an important representative like Emily Seidel, that “The time has come to turn the page in our politics. A majority of voters want news. American politics is in a downward spiral. Both parties fuel the other’s bad behavior. Republicans have nominated bad candidates who go against America’s founding principles.

And voters reject them. Democrats see this as an opportunity and respond with extreme policies that also go against the fundamental principles of the United States.” The summary is clear: Trump and Biden are continuing to undermine the downward spiral of American politics. It is so necessary to erase the “toxic culture of Washington”. The candidate capable of beating both Trump in the primaries and Biden in the presidential elections is, according to the AFP, Nikki Haley. And even some polls seem to prove the powerful Organization right. For FiveThirtyEight, DeSantis would have only 12.9% support in the primary primaries, while Haley is growing and is already at 10%.. Trump enjoys 59.8% but many Democrats are convinced that he would lose against Biden and above all the Sword of Damocles of the many trials hangs over him. In AFP ratings Haley could actually beat Biden.

US presidential elections, many new billionaire supporters for Haley

Among the many powerful new supporters of emerging politics: billionaire and philanthropist Stanley Druckenmiller, entrepreneur Andy Sabin and South Carolina businessman Chad Walldorf. They are also being joined by Spencer Zwick, number one of the venture capital firm Solamere Capital and the billionaire fund manager Ken Griffin. Haley’s tweet at this induction was very clear “I am honored to have the support of Americans for Prosperity Action, and its millions of members.

We all know that the stakes in this election are too high to sit on the sidelines. It’s a choice between freedom and socialism, individual freedom and big government, fiscal responsibility and spiraling debt. We have a country to save and I am grateful to have AFP Action by our side. Trump and Biden are warned.

