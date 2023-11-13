US Presidential Election | Hillary Clinton warns Americans about Donald Trump’s plans

Recent opinion polls have confirmed Donald Trump’s chances of returning to the White House.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA former foreign minister Hillary Clinton in parallel Donald Trump’s to Adolf Hitlerand warned the US of Trump’s plans for a possible second term as president, says The Guardian. Clinton commented on Trump’s possible return to the White House on ABC’s The View.

In the program, Clinton talked about her time as Secretary of State. In the program, Clinton spoke about democratically elected leaders who, after their election, try to get rid of essential parts of democracy, such as the electoral system and a free press.

“Hitler was duly elected to power. All of a sudden someone with dictatorial and authoritarian tendencies says, ‘All right, we’re going to end this, we’re going to throw these people in jail.’ And it wasn’t usually communicated to outsiders,” Clinton said.

“Trump is telling us what he’s going to do. Take his word for it. The man is going to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down the legitimate media and do literally everything he can to undermine the rule of law and the values ​​of our country,” he continued.

Clinton commented on Trump’s plans just a day after Trump last week on Thursday stated that he would send the FBI and Justice Department after his political rivals if re-elected president in next year’s election. Prosecution of political rivals is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes.

The New York Times reported over the weekend, that Trump is planning significant tightening of the US immigration policy. Trump would like to sharply limit both legal and illegal immigration if he returns to the White House next year. According to the article, the scope of Trump’s plans has no comparison in modern American history.

REPUBLICANS nominate their presidential candidate after the primaries next July, and the Democrats in August. President With Joe Biden there are currently three and Trump has eight competitors seeking the nomination.

Trump served as US president from 2017 to 2021. He defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.