Question about influenza A-H1N1 had already been applied in the exam for people deprived of liberty in 2010

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, announced this Sunday (12.nov.2023) that one of the questions on the test on the 2nd day of Enem (National High School Exam) will be canceled. The question referring to the A-H1N1 flu had already been applied in the exam for people deprived of liberty in 2010. In the yellow test of this edition, it was number 117; in blue, at 164; in the rose, at 93; and in gray, 115. Another question that deals with indigenous people applied in the UEG (State University of Goiás) entrance exam will be maintained. The president of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), Manuel Palácios, said that the theme is similar, but the issue is not exactly the same, so it will be maintained. They also said that a call for professionals will be launched to prepare new questions. The last selection was carried out in 2010.

Here is the canceled question: