US Presidential Election | As expected, Joe Biden is winning the South Carolina primary

The Democratic Party's presidential primaries began on Saturday in the southeastern part of the country, and the incumbent president had no real challengers.

of the United States president Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary as expected.

CNN's and of The New York Times according to monitoring, Biden is getting more than 96 percent of the vote. They are getting less than two percent of the vote Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips. Even though the counting of votes is still underway, the media have already declared Biden the winner. Voting ended at two in the morning Finnish time.

Republicans will vote in South Carolina on February 24. South Carolina is a candidate Nikki Haley's home state, but he is expected to lose there as well to his challenger, the former president For Donald Trump.