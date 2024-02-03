Professor Mearsheimer: The US will continue the conflict with Russia after Ukraine

University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer on air YouTube– channel Duran revealed the places where the United States will begin the next conflicts after the end of hostilities in Ukraine.

According to him, Washington will not calm down. “The Americans will go to great lengths to undermine Russia,” the expert emphasized.

Mearsheimer admitted that the United States could organize an escalation of the conflict through provocations in the Arctic, the Black Sea region and Moldova. In addition, the United States may try to organize a “color revolution” in Belarus.

The professor concluded that there would be no end to the troubles in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Earlier, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, assessed the current international situation with the Latin expression: “If you want peace, prepare for war.”