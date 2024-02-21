The US President is known for swearing quite often. When it comes to Kremlin leader Putin, Biden doesn't hold back with his choice of words.

US President Joe Biden has called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “crazy bastard.” At a meeting with Democratic Party donors in San Francisco, Biden said climate change was the “existential threat to humanity” despite “crazy bastard Putin.” In English, the president used the expression “SOB”, short for the insult “son of a bitch”, which in German can be translated as “bitch”, “asshole” or even “son of a bitch”.

Biden has already called Putin a “butcher” and “war criminal” in the past. After the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russian custody, Biden announced “significant” sanctions against Russia.

The 81-year-old Biden is known for swearing frequently in private. In January 2022, he also called a reporter from the Fox News channel, which is particularly popular with conservatives, a “son of a bitch” when he thought the microphone was turned off. The expression is quite common in the USA and is considered less vulgar compared to other insults.