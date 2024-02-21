Do you send or receive money from the United States or another part of the world? Well, take into account the recommendations that David Aguilar Romero, Federal Consumer Attorney, issued this morning at President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's press conference.

The Profeco recommended the company Ulink as the best option for sending money from the United States to Mexico, either in cash or by account deposit. In the monthly report 'Who's Who in Sending Money', highlighting the rates and benefits of various remittance companies.

In the cash transfer of 350 US dollars as of February 6, Ulink stood out by offering 6,107.50 pesos without commission and with an exchange rate of 17.45 pesos. Comparatively, Pagaphone Smart Paand delivered 6,058.02 pesos with a commission of 5.99 dollars and an exchange rate of 17.61 pesos.

On the other hand, Remitly He paid 5,705.70 pesos with a commission of 3.99 dollars and an exchange rate of 16.49 pesos, being the least favorable option.

In the account deposit service, Ulink again topped the list by delivering 6,107.50 pesos without commission and with an exchange rate of 17.45 pesos. Cloud Transfer Services followed with 6,058.02 pesos, a commission of $5.99 and an exchange rate of 17.61 pesos.

In this scenario, Remitly presented the least attractive offer, paying 5,738.68 pesos with a commission of 1.99 dollars and an exchange rate of 16.49 pesos.

Sustained increase in remittances in December 2023

The report also highlighted that in December 2023, the remittances reached 5,490 million dollars, exceeding the figures of the previous five years. Compared to 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, increases of 71.67%, 46.11%, 15.14% and 2.06% were recorded, respectively.

In a context where money transfers play a crucial role in family finances, the information provided by Profeco highlights the importance of choosing transparent and competitive options in Mexico.