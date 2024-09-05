The opening of the melon of the PSOE’s territorial renewal has already left, without having to wait for the formal call of the Federal Congress, the first attempts to lead the socialist federations. Luis Tudanca, general secretary in Castilla y León since 2014, has not yet confirmed whether he will stand for re-election, although the party’s regional leadership is certain that if there are primaries and he takes the step, he will succeed by a wide margin. The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, has not ruled herself out of the race this Thursday to lead the federation to which she belongs and has shown herself “available” to the PSOE of Castilla y León after her appearance before the Equality Commission of the Congress of Deputies this Thursday.

Redondo, a native of Valladolid, where he was number two The Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, during his time at the head of the Pucelano City Council, has argued that “it is still early” to talk about his possible jump to lead the PSOE of Castilla y León but, with the simple gesture of not ruling himself out of the race, he has automatically aroused interest in his hypothetical candidacy. The minister has valued the celebration of the 41st Federal Congress of the PSOE in Seville on November 29 and 30 and December 1: “It will serve to get going” and will be “a boost” for the party. “We are excited and we are going to work so that it is a good presentation, which reconnects and endorses the socialist proposals”, she concluded.

Tudanca is one of the PSOE territorial leaders who has publicly expressed his rejection of a special financing for Catalonia that “damages Castile and Leon”. On Wednesday, after successive explanations from the Government, and which the First Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has been busy with, Tudanca stressed that he trusts that a new fiscal model “will address all the singularities and will provide more funds”, in a statement at the socialist headquarters in Burgos after the inauguration ceremony of the political year. But the concern persists that the pact implies “privileges” for Catalonia to the detriment of the rest of the autonomous communities of the common regime, that is to say all except Euskadi and Navarra.

In the courtyard of Congress, Redondo has attacked the appeal of unconstitutionality to the Amnesty Law that the Popular Party has presented this Thursday and has described them as “destructive opposition” and that “they follow the path of populism”. According to the minister, this movement of the PP distances itself from what she considers a solution “that deepens solidarity and fraternity that will end the problems in Catalonia”. In addition, she has recalled that the Popular Party has appealed to the Constitutional Court other laws “on matters of equality”, such as the Law on abortion or the Law on equal marriage. She has concluded by urging the PP to adopt a “constructive” conduct.

In her appearance in the Congress of Deputies, Redondo also took the opportunity to dispel “the alarmism, misinformation and disproportionate concern” about the Parity Law, which, she said, is being carried out “with the intention of questioning and denigrating equality policies.” She also announced a pilot project that will include artificial intelligence in the VioGén system and other measures such as including women’s football matches in the pools.