Us Open 2024, what time does Sinner play today and where to watch it live on TV and streaming, August 29

This afternoon, August 29, 2024, Sinner takes to the court for the second round of the US Open. The Italian faces the young and talented Alex Michelsen, who he has already faced and beaten recently in Cincinnati. For Sinner, it is an important challenge after his victory against McDonald in his debut, which came after a bad first set. This will be a super Thursday with seven Italians playing today at Flushing Meadows. Sinner’s match against Michelsen is scheduled for around 6:00 pm Italian time today. Among the men, it will also be the turn of Matteo Arnaldi, Mattia Bellucci (both playing at 5:00 pm) and Flavio Cobolli. In the women’s field, space will be given to Jasmine Paolini who, after the comeback against Andreescu, will face the former world no. 1 Karolina Pliskova. Elisabetta Cocciaretto will be opposed to the Russian Pavlyuchenkova while Sara Errani will play against the American Dolehide. So, the appointment with Sinner is today at 6:00 pm on the center court.

On TV

It will be possible to follow the Sinner Michelsen match valid for the second round of the US Open 2024 free-to-air on Supertennis, on button 64 of digital terrestrial, and on pay on Sky Sport Uno from 6 pm.

Sinner Us Open today live streaming

If you are not at home you can follow the US Open in streaming on Sky Go, Now and on the SuperTenniX platform.