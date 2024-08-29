Champions League 2024 2025 draw streaming and live TV: where to watch the group draw

This afternoon, August 29, 2024, the draw for the 2024-2025 Champions League will take place, in a completely new format. There will be 36 teams (instead of 32) and a single group (instead of 8). Five Italian teams have qualified: Inter, Juventus, Atalanta, Milan, Bologna. The draw will begin today at 6:00 p.m. The participating teams will be divided into 4 groups of 9 teams each: each club will face 8 opponents, two for each group. The groups are determined based on the score in the UEFA ranking. But where can you watch the 2024-2025 Champions League draw live on TV and streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

Appointment this afternoon, August 29, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. It will be possible to follow the draw live on Sky Sport 24 (channel 200) and free-to-air on Tv8, on button 8 of digital terrestrial. The duration will be about half an hour. The draw will no longer take place with the extraction of the balls but will be computerized.

Champions League draws 2024 2025 live streaming

If you are not at home, you can follow the 2024-2025 Champions League draw live streaming on Sky Go and NOW, but also Amazon Prime Video and the UEFA website and YouTube channel, and also the Tv8 website and that of Sky Sport, in addition to the relative Facebook page.

The rules

In total 36 teams (instead of 32) and a single group (instead of 8). In the end the first 8 will be directly qualified for the knockout stage. From the 9th to the 25th there will be a sort of play-off to access the round of 16 (the loser goes to the Europa League), while the last 8 will be eliminated directly.

But who will you play against? Who will you play against will be determined by the draw and the groups you belong to, which will still be decisive. Each team will play 8 games in the first phase of the season (4 at home and 4 away), against two teams for each group. And, as we said, the top eight in the standings will advance to the round of 16.