A federal judge in Miami on Monday prohibited the lawyers of the former US president. donald trump share with people outside the defense the evidence that is produced about the criminal charge that the Republican faces of withholding confidential documents after his term ends in 2021.

Judge Bruce E. Reinhart noted in his order today that both Trump and the public, media and social networks are included in the order and therefore cannot keep this information, whether originals or copies of documents.

Trump, charged with 37 counts related to storing and refusing to return confidential documents, may take notes of the evidence, which must also be kept confidential by order of the court.

Defendants will only have access to evidence “under the direct supervision of the defense attorney or a member of the defense attorney’s staff. Defendants will not retain copies of the material,” the ruling said.

The former president pleaded not guilty.

The judge, who thus agreed with a motion filed last Friday by the Prosecutor’s Office, explained that “any unclassified discovery produced by the United States” is subject to this protection order.

He stressed that this evidence may only be used by the defendants and the defense and “in connection with the defense of this case, and for no other purpose”.

An earlier order by another judge prohibited Trump, when the charges were formally read, from discussing the case with witnesses or potential witnesses, including Walt Nauta, a Navy veteran who is accused of complicity with the former president.

The defense attorney will store the materials securely with labels that make it clear that the materials are subject to this order.

Lawyers for Trump, who has pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, must have the evidence “in custody and control,” according to today’s order.

“A knowing violation of this order by defendants, defense attorneys, and authorized persons (the latter upon signing a document of which the court must have a list) may result in contempt of court or other civil penalties.” or penalties,” Judge Reinhart said.

EFE