Security Policy | Niinistö Above: Åland’s demilitarization should be considered

According to Niinistö, the Russian consulate in Åland is “somewhat insignificant”.

Åland the necessity of demilitarization must be considered, said the president of the republic Sauli Niinistö on Monday evening in Yle’s A-studio.

“[Ahvenanmaan] demilitarization as a whole is something worth thinking about,” Niinistö stated.

According to Niinistö, nowadays it doesn’t matter much whether Åland is demilitarized or not. Today, weapon and surveillance technology is so advanced that the defense of Åland can be managed even from Finland, and on the other hand, the Russians can monitor it with satellites, for example, Niinistö said.

Niinistö did not directly answer the reporter’s question whether armed Åland is good for Finland in terms of security.

“Armed Finland is the best option for Finland and also for Åland, as long as there is suitable equipment,” Niinistö answered.

Åland is demilitarized, meaning military presence there is prohibited. It is supervised by the Russian consulate based on the agreement concluded in 1940, the closure of which has been discussed.

According to Niinistö, the issue of the Russian consulate in Åland is also ultimately related to the archipelago’s status as a demilitarized, i.e. weapon-free, zone.

“The consulate there is pretty insignificant and doesn’t matter much.”

According to Niinistö, the fate of the consulate can be determined by looking at international treaty structures: whether the consulate was established on the basis of the Paris Peace Treaty or a bilateral agreement between Finland and the Soviet Union.

According to Niinistö, the Finnish authorities are closely monitoring what is happening at the Russian consulate in Åland. The consulate is not a security threat to Finland, but “an external image issue”, Niinistö stated.