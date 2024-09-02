In recent years, progressive billionaire George Soros has played a significant role in transforming the United States justice system. According to a report released in early August According to the conservative organization Media Research Center (MRC), Soros, along with his son and heir, Alex, invested more than US$117 million (R$660 million) to finance the election and structuring of progressive prosecutors in several American jurisdictions. Currently, according to the MRC document, approximately 30% of the American territory is represented by members of the Public Ministry who received financial support from Soros.

In the US, a large proportion of district attorneys are elected and are also members of a political party. In this sense, the billionaire’s influence over these prosecutors goes far beyond simple electoral funding. According to the MRC report, Soros has used a complex network involving around 20 progressive NGOs to maintain strict control over the actions of prosecutors he supports, even after the election. The document points out that, upon winning the elections and reaching their positions, these prosecutors begin to have their policies shaped according to the billionaire’s ideological agenda, which includes, among other things, the defense of abortion, more lenient sentences for criminals and the legalization of drugs.

MRC said it had access to 7,785 documents that demonstrate how Soros exercises his control over the progressive prosecutors he helps elect. The report cites NGOs such as Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP), the Prosecutors Alliance of California and the Vera Institute — all advocates for reform of the U.S. criminal justice system — funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundations, as playing a crucial role in this control. It is through them that the billionaire passes on most of his guidance and commands to the prosecutors who have reached their positions with the support of his organization’s money.

The MRC report says that the FJP, in particular, has been responsible for organizing the majority of what it describes as “regular and mandatory” meetings with progressive prosecutors who were elected under Soros’ influence and funding. These meetings are used to discuss strategies and policies that prosecutors should pursue throughout their terms in office. According to the report, these meetings are more than just alignment meetings; they are “moments of imposing an agenda that aims to transform the American justice system according to the progressive principles championed by Soros.”

The MRC says Soros’ influence over prosecutors through these NGOs extends beyond political advice. The report notes that on many occasions, prosecutors are told not to enforce certain existing U.S. laws that contradict the progressive agenda promoted by the billionaire.

According to the report, this practice has been described as a form of “procedural veto,” in which prosecutors refuse to prosecute crimes related to issues such as illegal immigration, drug possession, or offenses considered “minor,” in line with a more lenient and reformist vision of criminal justice advocated by the billionaire. According to the MRC, this approach has generated intense criticism from various sectors of American society, on the grounds that the “behavior compromises the impartial application of the law and encourages impunity.”

Narrative control

In addition to directly influencing prosecutors’ policy decisions through these NGOs, Soros and his son have also worked to try to control the public narrative around their actions, the MRC report revealed.

Political consulting firms and media campaigns, according to the document, are often hired by Open Society-funded NGOs to try to “shape public perception” and present progressive advocates in the media as “advocates for more equitable justice.”

As explained by MRC, the campaigns promoted by these companies, at the request of these NGOs, include everything from the production of press releases to the creation of campaigns to be disseminated on social media, all “carefully planned” to maintain a favorable public image for the prosecutors supported by the billionaire, even in the face of criticism or negative results, such as the increase in crime in certain areas where these prosecutors operate.

The city of Chicago, located in Cook County, Illinois, is an example of the results of Soros-backed prosecutors. In 2021, the city faced the highest number of homicides recorded since 1994. In addition, information from the Chicago Police Department indicates that vehicle thefts in the city have increased by 139% in the last three years, rising from 9,000 in 2019 to more than 21,000 in 2022 alone. The current Cook County prosecutor is Kim Foxx, a Democrat. During her 2020 campaign, she received $2 million in funding paid for by George Soros through his progressive institutions.

“Micromanagement”

One curious aspect of Soros’s control, according to the MRC report, is the level of micromanagement exercised over these prosecutors. The meetings and guidelines held through progressive NGOs, the MRC says in the document, often include detailed instructions on how prosecutors should proceed in specific cases, such as those related to low-level crimes, leaving little room for autonomy or for considering the particularities of each case, which often should be analyzed in depth.

In recent years, that tight control has been reinforced by a network of support that ranges from legal assistance provided by Soros-linked organizations to coordinated political campaigns, all designed to keep prosecutors in line with the billionaire’s agenda.

According to MRC, Soros also has a direct influence on hiring and firing within prosecutors’ offices. According to the report, organizations funded by him, such as FJP, not only set policy, but are also responsible for placing key personnel in key positions within prosecutors’ offices. This includes providing positions to recent law school graduates who have participated in FJP-sponsored development programs, which have shaped the next generation of prosecutors aligned with Soros’ vision for the U.S. justice system.

The web of control even extends to how these prosecutors interact with other institutions of the American government. The documents reviewed by MRC reveal that Soros-funded prosecutors have worked closely with state and national lawmakers to push for changes in state and federal laws that would promote policies that, for example, eliminate the death penalty, reduce cash bail, and limit collaboration between national and state authorities on immigration issues. This cooperation often involves a direct exchange of favors and the promise of mutual political support, MRC says, further expanding Soros’s influence over American politics.