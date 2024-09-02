User Reddit with the nickname darkperl said that he noticed surveillance and came across a terrible picture in the yard of the house. Users in the comments found what they saw disgusting.

The author of the publication said that he began to feel as if someone was watching him, despite the fact that he lives alone. Later, he found a deer head in one of the trees in the yard. The guy attached a photo of the find to the publication.

Commenters noted that the animal’s head looked fresh. “Disgusting,” “That’s enough Reddit for today,” “How did that even get there?” “It’s in really good condition. It looks like it was put in there recently,” they said.

Some users suspected that the author of the publication could have placed the deer head there himself. Others suggested that it was left by a predator, such as a puma, since these animals can create similar caches with prey.

