The opposition leader of Venezuela, María Corina Machado, has denounced this Thursday that “Uncomidable men” are trying to assault their home In Los Palos Grande, a residential area located in the north of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

“At this time, unidentified men are trying to force my home in the big sticks, Caracas. They are threatening to detain the neighbors and the watchman“He has shared the outstanding Venezuelan dissident in his social networks.

This Machado complaint adds to which the opposition has launched in recent months, especially since the previous presidential elections last July. The opposition accuses the president, Nicolás Maduro, of political persecution.

Machado won the opposition primaries to lead the candidacy for presidential ones, however Venezuelan justice disabled her And he had to give the position to Edmundo González, who claimed his victory against Maduro, who finally ended up taking possession for a new mandate.

(More information short)