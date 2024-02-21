A delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas, led by the leader of its political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, meets this Wednesday in Cairo with Brett McGurk, advisor for the Middle East of the US president, Joe Biden, to continue with the talks that try to achieve a truce in Gaza, security sources informed Efe.

The two delegations will meet with the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, as well as other officials of that service, to discuss Paris' proposal for a ceasefire, as well as what Hamas proposes to implement it, and a exchange of prisoners and hostages between both parties, added the Egyptian security source, who requested anonymity.

The same source confirmed that Cairo hopes to achieve “the objectives” of these negotiations during this round and stressed that they are “close to overcoming all obstacles and declare a truce between the two sides“, without giving more details.

Finally, the source stated that The US envoy plans to then travel to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. and Israeli Army leaders to talk about the truce and the plan to carry out a military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, bordering Egypt.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

These talks with the United States, Israel's communication channel in the truce negotiations, are a new effort by the mediators to the truce in the Palestinian enclave goes ahead.

The conflict, which has now exceeded four months, was unleashed after the Hamas attack in Israel that left some 1,200 dead and has also caused more than 29,000 dead in Gaza.

The Qatari Prime Minister, Mohamed bin Abderrahman Al Thani, assured last Saturday in Munich that the negotiations to reach a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas “are not progressing as expected” and that the last few days were not ” very promising”, although he was optimistic that an agreement could be reached “very soon”.

EFE