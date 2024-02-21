Books | Feminism used to be different too, proves the book of HS's long-time art critic

Marja-Terttu Kivirinna's writings open up the feminism of Finnish female artists, which was defined by the world of men.

Essays

Marja-Terttu Kivirinta: The Critic's Eye – The Many Faces of Melancholy. Parvs. 200 pp.

Leena Luostarinen established his name at a time when Neo-Expressionism brought male macho artistry to the fore in Europe. However, the central names of the new art of painting in Finland were women: Luostarinen, Marjatta Tapiola and others.

Marja-Terttu Kivirinta describes in her book The Critic's Eye – The Many Faces of Melancholy how the femininity of female artists was underlined at the same time as they were considered “hard workers” like dudes in the art world defined by male gamblers.

Feminism based on male uniqueness is startling, even though its reign at the end of the 20th century was large and visible. It can also seem alien in the post-meto era, where different feminist currents don't even try to adapt to the masculine mainstream, but instead create counter-aesthetics and their own spaces for different identities.

Women's artistry the picture emerges From the critic's eye, which is a collection of Kivirinna's previously published texts. There are also three new inscriptions: the opening text of the collection Paul Klee Angelus Novus from the work (1920), Maria Wirkkala an essay about the exhibition on display at Galleria Sculptor in the fall of 2023 and a personal essay “Kaipuu – Kind of Blue”, in which Kivirinta goes through her cancer diagnosis and close relationships.

In the majority of the texts, exhibitions of Finnish female artists are visited. In addition to Wirkkala and Luostarinen, Marjatta Tapiola, Outi Heiskanen, Tuija Lindström, Hannele Rantala and Elina Brotherus mixed Raija Malkawho held a joint exhibition Kaija Saariaho with Amos Rex in the summer of 2021. From there, it's not a long journey to Musiikkitalo, where Kivirinta visits the pages of the book several times to listen to Saariaho's production.

“ The criticism that has already become nostalgic, shredded by the current freelancer culture, is transmitted from the critic's gaze.

There where Critic's eye is a collection of writings about Finnish art life, it is also a portrait of its author.

Marja-Terttu Kivirinta worked for almost 30 years as the culture editor of Helsingin Sanomat. He started at the magazine in 1981. After retiring in 2008, Kivirinta has worked as a freelance writer. In 2014, he argued by Helene Schjerfbeck and Juho Rissanen of artist photos from the University of Helsinki.

From the critic's eye the criticism that has already become nostalgic, shredded by the current freelancer culture, is conveyed, which includes the idea of ​​the academic and international nature of the critic's work. Kivirinta writes about art history seminars and colleagues' dissertations. Frequent trips to “another hometown”, Paris, are part of the job description.

Leena Luostarinen in her studio in 2013.

There where Critic's eye describes Kivirinna's versatility as a writer, it is a varied reading experience. Some of the texts would have needed one more round of proofreading. Also the book's two art historical essays, From Angelus Novus and the Finnish avant-garde group Jack Helen Brut, the informative texts in themselves differ in style from others. They also pull the collection's focus away from its bright core.

In the concluding essay of the book, Kivirinta gets a pre-reader. This person, named “forever a close dear friend”, gets excited by criticism, but gets exhausted by long art historical texts.

It is not clear from the book which texts the friend is actually reading. However, there is a germ in his attention.

If Paul Kleen and Jack Helen Brut are filtered out of the collection, Critic's eye there are writings about Finnish women artists; of the stars that defined the direction of art and the discussion about it for decades. At the same time, it is a history of Finnish feminism and a description of the time, the contextualization and analysis of which also creates a basis for understanding contemporary feminism.