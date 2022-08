How did you feel about this matter?

Jill Biden’s infection occurred a few weeks after her husband’s: American president tested positive for Covid on July 21

US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, has mild symptoms of the disease and will be in isolation for five days, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement on Tuesday. US President Joe Biden tested negative, according to the White House.

In the statement, Alexander said Jill Biden had tested negative on Monday for the illness but had started to develop symptoms in the afternoon. She underwent an antigen test which also came back negative, but later underwent a PCR test which found that she contracted Covid.

Jill Biden took the initial two doses of the vaccine against the disease and two more as a booster. As Joe Biden recently had Covid, the first lady is being treated with the oral antiretroviral Paxlovid, and will be in isolation for five days.

Jill Biden is currently staying in a private home in the state of South Carolina, where she is vacationing. She will remain there until she tests negative for Covid in two consecutive tests.

Jill Biden’s infection came just weeks after her husband’s. The American president tested positive for Covid on July 21.

Six days later, Joe Biden tested negative, but on July 30 he underwent a new test that came back positive, according to the White House, due to a “rebound effect” that some patients treated with Paxlovid suffer. On August 7, Biden was released from his second isolation after testing negative.

The White House said Joe Biden tested negative for Covid on Tuesday and, as he is in close contact with his wife, will follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations and wear a mask for the next 10 days at all locations. closed and when you are close to other people.

The White House also announced that it will increase the tests it routinely performs on the president and will report the results as soon as they are ready.