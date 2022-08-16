Announced, finally, all those games coming up Xbox Game Pass, one of those sensations capable of putting a smile on the faces of the fans. Available today:

Coffee Talk : a simulator of making coffee and heart-to-heart conversation about listening to the stories of Seattle residents. From a dramatic romance between an elf and a succubus to an alien trying to understand the life of humans, help everyone you meet by serving yourself a hot drink or two.

Coming soon, however, games that will land on the Microsoft service are:

Midnight Fight Express | August 23: a former member of the criminal underworld is lured by a mysterious drone that he claims he only has until dawn to prevent a criminal takeover of the whole city. He participates in brutal fights, using every tool and fighting technique at your disposal.

Exapunks | August 25: It’s the year 1997. You made a deal: one trick, one dose. There is nothing left to lose… except your life.

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition | August 25: Definitive edition of the acclaimed visual novel-style adventure game, now with a new voice acting.

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster | August 30: relentless and merciless battlefields of Europe. Remastered in high definition, including reworked 3D models and textures, improved controls and improved user interface.

Immortality | August 30: Marissa Marcel would have been a star. She made three films, but none of them ever came out… and then she Marissa Marcel disappeared. She explores lost cutscenes, cuts your path into mystery, and finds out what happened to Marissa Marcel in Sam Barlow's brand new interactive game.

Immortals Fenyx Rising | August 30: gives life to a great mythological adventure. He plays as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a mission to save the Greek gods.

Tinykin | August 30: Milo arrives on Earth and discovers he is too small, they are all gone and not a day has passed since 1991! Join the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions and more!

As for the in-game content, updates and DLCs, the news are as follows:

Naraka: Bladepoint – Showdown: Showdown is a completely new co-op campaign mode coming to Naraka: Bladepoint on August 5, available to gamers as a free update on Xbox Series X | S and via Xbox Game Pass.

Sea of ​​Thieves: A Hunter's Cry | August 18: A rescue is in progress! Sail into the Sea of ​​the Damned to join forces with other crews, reach the top of a twisted and transformed tavern, and save Merrick in A Hunter's Cry

Finally, we remind you that there are many other advantages that can be obtained through the ultimate subscription of the service, including: