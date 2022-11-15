US Elections | Bad news is raining for Trump under the “big announcement”.

Trump is expected to announce a new presidential candidacy. Recent polls show that many Republicans would be willing to support Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a landslide victory in Florida, rather than Trump.

of the United States for a former Republican president For Donald Trump raining bad news at a steady pace now. Early on Tuesday Finnish time, the American media reported that the TV star who enthusiastically supported Trump – and was supported by Trump Kari Lake had narrowly lost the Arizona gubernatorial election to the Democrat To Katie Hobbs.

The results of the so-called mid-term elections held last week have shown that the candidates supported by Trump have done poorly, especially in the balanced states of the balance sheet. Candidates riding on Trump’s election fraud allegations lost, for example, in the Nevada and Arizona senatorial elections, which is why the Democrats will continue to hold the majority in the upper house of Congress.

Today, Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to make a “very big announcement” at his Florida mansion at Mar-a-Lago. According to media reports, he plans to announce that he will run for president in the 2024 elections.

This would be the fourth time Trump is running for president. Trump sought the presidency for the first time in 2000 in the ranks of the Reform Party, but withdrew from the project during the primary election phase.

Notification below was published by Club for Growth, a conservative organization that previously supported Trump and then opposed him a poll of Republicanswhich shows that a large number of Republicans no longer want Trump to be their party’s nominee.

From the point of view of the Republican primaries in the important states of Iowa and New Hampshire, as well as the very important primary elections in Florida and Georgia, the Republicans would clearly prefer the governor of Florida to be their party’s candidate Ron DeSantisia. DeSantis was 11 to 26 percentage points higher than Trump in polls in four states.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) has emerged as Donald Trump’s biggest threat within the Republican Party. The picture is from 2018.

Even though the presidential election is still a couple of years away and the internal party primaries are still a year away, donors often direct their money to candidates who have an advantage in both the polls and the media.

DeSantis was last week’s Tuesday by-election the most visible individual winner. He beat his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by 59.4% to 40%, a huge landslide victory in an evenly matched state. The results of the previous three gubernatorial elections in Florida have ended much more accurately, with percentages of 49.6 to 49.2, 48.1 to 47.1 and 48.9 to 47.7.

The numbers are worth counting, because in the US presidential elections the differences are razor thin in many decisive states and both parties dream of candidates who can appeal to independent voters in the position of kingmakers in states that produce large numbers of electors.

44 year old DeSantis’ rise to the spotlight has happened quickly and in large part due to midterm election success. The Republicans, who are largely tied to Trump, fared much worse than the polls suggested.

Published on Friday last week In a nationwide survey by Yougov among Republicans and Republican-leaning independent voters, 42 percent said they favored DeSantis, compared to 35 percent for Trump.

For example, in the one published a year ago in October In a Quinnipiac University poll 78 percent of Republicans still hoped that Trump would still run for president in 2024. At that time, only 16 percent were against Trump’s candidacy.

In last week’s election, the Republicans had a lot of work to gain a majority even in the lower house of Congress, i.e. the 435-member House of Representatives. However, it seems that it will be successful, because early on Tuesday was announcedthat the party is now only one seat away from the majority and the Democrats’ chances of winning in the House of Representatives have been reduced based on the long-lasting vote count.

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump faced off in a presidential debate in St. Louis, Missouri in the fall of 2016.

Trump emerged from outside politics as the Republican candidate for the 2016 election. With his unconventional style, he beat 17 of his significant opponents either in the primaries or during them. In the primary election, he won as a Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In the 2018 midterm elections organized during Trump’s presidency, the Democrats managed to add 41 seats to the House of Representatives of Congress, which brought the party to the majority. The majority in the Senate, on the other hand, remained with the Republicans and grew by two seats.

In the 2020 presidential election, Trump lost For Joe Bidenin addition to which the Democrats gained a majority in the entire Congress.

Thus, last week’s election was the third consecutive disappointment for the Republicans during Trump’s years as a politician. Some voters think that 76-year-old Trump is too old for another presidential run.

Age related the problem also weighs on Joe Biden, who turns 80 on Sunday. Biden is the oldest person to hold the office of president in US history. He, too, has expressed his desire to run in the 2024 election, to the disappointment of many Democrats.

Correction 15.11. at 10:34 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that it would be Trump’s third presidential candidacy. This is the fourth time he is running for president.

