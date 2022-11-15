Accumulated 1 year recorded the highest value since 1991; rate rose 6.3% in the last month

Official inflation in Argentina rose to 88% in the accumulated 12 months, the highest value since 1991. In October, the high was 6.3%. The data were released by Indec (National Institute of Statistics and Censuses) this Tuesday (15.Nov.2022).

From January to October 2022, the rate increased to 76.6%. Here’s the full of the report released by the institute (2MB).

The communications sector (telephony and internet) had the highest increase (12%). Food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.2%) also had an impact on the increase in the rate.

Indec releases regional inflation data. Buenos Aires and Patagonia had the highest inflation in October with 6.6%, followed by the Northwest (6.3%), Northeast (6.2%), Pampeana (6.1%) and Cuyo (6%).

In September, the Argentine Central Bank raised the country’s interest rate from 69.50% to 75%. The measure serves to control inflation.