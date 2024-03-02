WA few days before the so-called Super Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump achieved further primary election victories in the states of Missouri and Idaho. The Republican also prevailed against his internal party rival Nikki Haley at a party meeting in the state of Michigan on Saturday, as US media consistently reported. The 77-year-old right-wing populist won all 39 delegate votes that were awarded there.

Sixteen additional delegates in Michigan had already been decided in a separate primary election on Tuesday. Trump won twelve delegates, Haley only four. In the primaries in Missouri and Idaho on Saturday, Trump also won by a large margin over Haley, as the major US broadcasters reported.

Trump's candidacy is almost certain

Trump is thus further expanding his lead over the former US ambassador to the United Nations in the Republican presidential race. He has won every area code so far. It is now considered almost certain that Trump will win the national primary and thus run for the Republicans in the presidential election on November 5th.

The decision could come next Tuesday: On Super Tuesday, Republicans will hold primaries in 15 states, including the most populous US states, California and Texas. Haley is expected to throw in the towel should she perform unsuccessfully again that day.







Trump is ahead in polls

The Republican and Democratic primaries run until the beginning of June. The Republican nomination convention will take place from July 15th to 18th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to a poll published on Saturday, Trump would have a good chance of defeating Biden in the fall presidential election. In the survey commissioned by the New York Times, the ex-president got 48 percent and the incumbent only 43 percent.