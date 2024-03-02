While the score was 2-2, Bellingham rose to a cross from his colleague Luka Modric in the final seconds and turned the ball into the home team's net.

The English star thought he had scored the winning goal with a header from close range, but then he realized that referee Jesus Gil Mazano had blown the final whistle before Modric sent the cross pass.

An angry Bellingham went to the referee to complain, but he received a direct red card.

Ancelotti told Movistar Plus about the referee's decision to end the match: “What can I say? There is not much to say. What happened is unprecedented. We are not happy with Bellingham's expulsion.”

The Italian coach explained that Bellingham “told the referee (it's a damned goal),” considering that his player “did not abuse the referee.”

Real raised its score to 66 points at the top, 7 points ahead of second-placed Girona, which has a postponed match at Real Mallorca Stadium on Sunday.

Barcelona ranks third with 57 points, while Valencia ranks ninth with 37 points.