Pentagon officials affirmed this Tuesday before the US Congress that they are sure that their soldiers have encountered unidentified aerial objects or phenomena and raised the number of alerts received since 2004 to 400.

For the first time in more than 50 years, the Congress hosted a hearing on UFOs in which US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie and US Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray testified.

During the session before an Intelligence subcommittee of the House of Representatives, several legislators emphasized that the reason for the hearing was to end the stigma on this subject so that the military inform their superiors when they encounter a phenomenon of this type. .

The chairman of the subcommittee, Democrat André Carson, recalled that more than half a century ago the US government put an end to the “Blue Book” project, which analyzed 12,618 UFOs detected by the US Air Force between 1952 and 1969.

Years later, in 2017, lawmakers learned that the Department of Defense had quietly started a similar project to track what The US has stopped calling UFOs to name unidentified aerial phenomena and last year Congress wrote the rules for this initiative.

An office to analyze UFOs

Moultrie explained that in fiscal year 2022 (which began last October) the The Pentagon has created an office to supervise the collection, treatment and analysis of any encounter with UFOs or phenomena of this type which are not always objects.

For his part, Bray mentioned an official report published almost a year ago stating that the country has detected between 2004 and 2021 a total of 144 unidentified aerial phenomena, and added that that figure has risen to 400.

The reason for this increase is that soldiers have begun to report more of this type of phenomenon, thanks to the work that is being done to end the stigma; the rise of systems like drones in US airspace and the improvement of sensors and radars to detect them.

The deputy director of Naval Intelligence pointed out that, after completing the analysis, UFOs are likely to fall into categories such as radar jamming, natural weather phenomenaUS government or industry development programs, or foreign adversary systems.

“And there is another box that allows us to put difficult cases, and the possibility of surprises and potential scientific discoveries,” he said. Despite his estimates, Bray did not rule out that the number of 400 will drop, since some of these alerts are based only on testimonies of people, while many others are supported by more objective measurement systems, such as sensors and radars.

18 UFOs with no means of propulsion in sight

I would simply say that there is a series of events for which we have no explanation.

Democratic legislator Adam Schiff was intrigued since the report from June last year, released by the office of the US Director of National Intelligence, listed 18 unidentified aerial phenomena, which apparently had sophisticated technology and they flew without “any discernible means of propulsion”.

In that sense, he asked Bray if the US knows of any foreign adversary capable of making objects fly without a distinguishable means of propulsionto which the deputy director of Naval Intelligence replied that they are not aware of any rival that can do it.

“I would just say that there are a number of events that we don’t have any explanation for,” Bray said, adding that these types of objects are what they are most interested in. During the session, those responsible for the Pentagon illustrated his words with videos of UFOs, although many times the explanation can be simple.

A triangle that could be a drone

In one of them, which according to Bray was recorded off the coast of the USA, they detected a reflective triangle that could be seen with night glasses and that they suppose could be a droneprecisely because the use of this type of lens would facilitate the reflection of a triangular shape.

Another of the lawmakers, Republican Eric Crawford, asked defense officials if they could offer a concrete example of an object whose origin is not natural and cannot be attributed to humans. Bray cited a video recorded in 2004 by a Navy fighter from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz: “We have data on that and it’s just still unresolved.”

EFE