The US House of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly backed legislation that would facilitate the export of military equipment to Ukraine, reviving the Lend-Lease Act that helped defeat Adolf Hitler in World War Two.

The House of Representatives passed the Lend-Lease Law for the Defense of Democracy in Ukraine 2022 with 417 votes in favor and 10 against, three weeks after it was passed unanimously in the Senate. It will then be referred to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign it into law.

Members of Congress hope the law will pay off, as it did 80 years ago, by allowing US companies to quickly resupply partner countries without having to navigate bureaucratic hurdles.

The bill would allow the United States to supply equipment to Ukraine now with just a technical obligation to pay later, and essentially give that equipment to the Kyiv government.

The House passed the legislation on the same day Biden asked Congress to approve an additional $33 billion for Ukraine that includes more than $20 billion for arms, ammunition and other military aid.