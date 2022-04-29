The latest essay by Ivan Cavicchi, philosopher of medicine and professor of Logic and Philosophy of Science at the University of Tor Vergata, was presented in Rome. With ‘The incomparable science’, published by Castelvecchi Editore, Professor Cavicchi analyzes fractures and contradictions between the complex system of rules and principles of medical science and the reality of the patient: “The main problem of medicine is that today its conceptual apparatus, its classes and methodologies no longer coincide with social complexities. Quite simply this. So we have to find a way to redo it to coincide with social complexities. Medical training must be radically rethought, it is still a reductionist training: we must rethink it in terms of complexity “. Among the speakers, Dr. Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Orders of doctors and dentists: “Medicine is going through an identity crisis and wants to find a way to be still extraordinarily present in the social fabric of our community and to give an essential contribution, not only in terms of skills but also in terms of culture and ethics “. The trend towards a type of treatment that is increasingly tailored to the patient was analyzed by Professor Francesco Cognetti, president of the Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists: “Tailored care is a concept that corresponds to the so-called personalized medicine. Today, over the years and decades, some knowledge has been achieved, above all biological, molecular and genetic, which make it possible to apply the same treatments to patients suffering from the same pathology, not always ”. The event was organized with the unconditional contribution of Boiron. Representing the pharmaceutical company the president and managing director Silvia Nencioni: “I believe that we as a pharmaceutical company can make a contribution by creating events like this, events in which there are speakers of this caliber and so different even in their roles but so important and that within these debates it is then possible to concretely take a step forward. Because step by step we can really get to the incomparable medicine that Professor Cavicchi tells us about ”.