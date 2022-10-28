LA Times: Alec Baldwin filming shooting case turned over to prosecutor

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in the U.S. state of New Mexico has completed an investigation into the shooting involving actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally shot female cameraman Galina Hutchins on set. The newspaper reports Los Angeles Times.

It is specified that the case was transferred to the local prosecutor. “The District Attorney and her team will begin a thorough review of the information and evidence in order to make an informed and timely decision to file charges,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The law enforcement report did not specify whether investigators determined that there was sufficient evidence to file criminal charges. This was told to the publication by a source familiar with the situation.

Hutchins died in October 2021. During the filming of Rust, Baldwin fired a gun, accidentally killing her and injuring the film’s director, Joel Sousa. According to the actor, he did not pull the trigger, but only cocked and released the trigger, following the instructions of Hutchins, who lined up the frame. The pistol was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges, but they turned out to be live.

Earlier it became known that the American actor and producer Alec Baldwin will continue to work on the film Rust. Filming will resume in January 2023.