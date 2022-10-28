The accusation of the director of the Ingenio Foundation, Natalia Corbalán, that the riverside municipalities of the Mar Menor “are throwing away a lot of shit” of wastewater has infuriated the mayors of Cartagena, San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar and Los Alcázares .

Noelia Arroyo rejected that there are wastewater discharges from Cartagena to the Mar Menor and charged the Ingenio Foundation for “spreading hoaxes” that, in addition, harm the farmers they claim to defend. “We do not pollute. There is no contamination of sewage that justifies the situation of the Mar Menor. The mayor wanted to distinguish between the Ingenio Foundation and the agricultural sector as a whole, and asked to sanction those who do not comply with the law.

“We are not going to let them divide and confront, nor are we going to agree to blackmail,” the mayor of San Javier and general secretary of the PP, José Miguel Luengo, made clear. He assured that after the assembly on Wednesday night they called him “important farmers to inform me that they are leaving the Foundation and that they will not give him another penny.” He invited the farmers of San Javier to “run away from there, because the municipality needs us to be united, since there are families that have agricultural crops and also a tourist business.” In his opinion, the Foundation “has been degenerating into a kind of political ‘lobby’ of Vox where populism prevails.”

The general secretary of the PP maintains that they will not accept “blackmail” to change or repeal the law of the Mar Menor



Regarding Vox’s challenge to repeal the Mar Menor law, Luengo replied that “we are not going to accept blackmail from someone who has not had mud on his feet in his life and who tells farmers where they have to go. . If Vox thinks that the PP is going to give in to them for being populist, he is wrong; I hope he has more respect for farmers.” He assured that “the application of the Mar Menor law is not posing any problem to the farmers of San Javier. The mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar, Visitación Martínez, considered “incredible and irresponsible that in order to defend the farmers they blame the coastal municipalities, which we have been working for many years hand in hand with the administrations to solve the problem of the Mar Menor.”

Mario Cervera: “It’s sad”



The mayor of Los Alcázares, the socialist Mario Cervera, pointed out that the Ingenio Foundation’s speech is “an attempt to blame other administrations.” “It is sad to see that a foundation that could be helping and pushing in favor of the Mar Menor dedicates itself in this way to holding the municipalities responsible when really all the investigations show, except theirs, that agricultural and urban models must be changed.”

The mayor of Torre Pacheco, Antonio León, assured that “we are not among those who seek to blame” the problem of the Mar Menor, but declared himself in favor of “providing solutions” together with the farmers. “It makes me sad, because I thought that the time to blame others had already passed,” he said of the Foundation’s position.