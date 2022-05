Facade of Geneva Presbyterian Church, a Presbyterian church where a shooting left one person dead and five in serious condition| Photo: Reproduction/genevapres.org

At least one person died and five were seriously injured after a shooting at a Presbyterian church in Laguna Woods, California, on Sunday afternoon (15). A suspect in the bombing was detained at the scene, according to police in Orange County, where Laguna Woods is located.

All the injured were taken to hospital shortly after police arrived. The call about the shooting was received by police at 1:26 pm local time (5:26 pm GMT).

A weapon was collected at the scene. Deputy Sheriff Jeff Hallock told the Los Angeles Times that a Taiwanese congregation was in the church at the time of the attack. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church when the shots were fired.

Also according to the American newspaper, the suspect would be a 68-year-old man of Asian descent, resident of Las Vegas. After opening fire, he was contained by the faithful.

The attack took place during a luncheon honoring a pastor who would return to Taiwan to lead a congregation in the Asian country. It is not known whether this pastor was injured in the attack.