The electric car manufacturer Tesla is largely spared from the major strike at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The company still has good reasons to follow the industrial dispute closely

Tesla founder Elon Musk is not directly affected by the major US car strike, but he should still follow the labor dispute closely. Image: Reuters

Elon Musk is apparently watching the current strike in the American auto industry very closely. He is not directly affected; the car manufacturer Tesla he runs is not unionized. But he can’t resist taking swipes at the United Auto Workers (UAW).

Shortly before she launched the strike in the American factories of the car manufacturers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, he once again made his dislike for her clear on his online platform X, formerly Twitter. He described himself as a better employer compared to UAW companies. Tesla may have “higher performance expectations,” but it also pays more, and some factory workers have even become millionaires thanks to stock options. Tesla factories also have a “great vibe.”