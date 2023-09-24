More than six years have passed since the murder of Valentina C. and in the coming days the second verdict for this homicide will be handed down. The first was pronounced in September 2020: guilty. The accused who sat before the judge is the same one who has done so now: the victim’s husband, David A. The first time he was taken to the Provincial Court of Madrid from prison, on this occasion and due to the time that had elapsed, He does it on his own accord like a man at liberty, unless a sentence is passed that deprives him of it again. A comment from the jury spokesman three years ago at the doors of the court ruined everything: “I could already see that we were going to have to stay the night at the hotel. Guilty and everyone goes home.” And he added: “In short, this (the accused) is nothing of ours.” That change of vote was what tipped the balance to condemn David.

That arrogant comment canceled the entire process. One of the alternate jurors listened to him and strongly reproached him for his lack of commitment and responsibility. Not only that, but he also went to a notary office in the Madrid municipality of Galapagar to record what had just happened. With that document, he appeared before the magistrate presiding over the court in this case, who, finding no irregularities in the written record that the jury had presented to him, ended up handing down a sentence days later: 21 years in prison. The Provincial Court did not consider that it had the power to initiate an investigation to clarify what supposedly happened. To implement it, the members of the jury should have reflected the reasons for annulment in the minutes they gave to the judge. Statements were never taken from the rest of the jury members, not even from the alleged author of the comment.

The judge, however, indicated to the accused’s defense that they could use the notarial record in their appeal. Something the lawyer did. The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) annulled the trial six months later and ordered it to be repeated. “We assume that when a person goes to a notary and makes statements of such detail as those recorded in the minutes, he is aware of the seriousness of the fact that one of the members of the jury, motivated by haste, leaned towards the condemnation,” stated the ruling of the TSJM. This is how Valentina’s crime was kept in a drawer for three more years, until this week. A few months after the annulment of the first trial, David was released from prison because the maximum time that can remain in preventive detention had expired and the daughter he had with Valentina returned to live with him, as he himself explained in the repetition of the oral view. The girl is now 12 years old.

In the majority of processes, the accused arrive at the oral hearing admitting the facts and the defense strategy usually consists of obtaining a reduced sentence or acquittal. In this case, David has never admitted to having killed his wife, something about which the Civil Guard and the Prosecutor’s Office have no doubt. Not only that, but they consider that before her murder, David sexually assaulted her, which is why the Public Ministry requests permanent, reviewable prison as it is one of the cases contemplated by this penalty. The prosecutor also requests a 30-year restraining order with respect to their daughter. “She knows why I am here, I have never hidden it from her,” the accused stated in his statement at the oral hearing.

The new jury must decide which version they believe about what happened behind the doors of the chalet the couple shared in Collado Villalba. On May 26, 2017, a Friday, David and Valentina finished their workday at their business, a mechanical workshop, and went out for beers with coworkers. The woman was 37 years old when she was murdered, the couple had been married for three years, she was Romanian, but she had been living in Spain for many years. She had two other children from a previous relationship and her husband had another. Things dragged on and they ended up having dinner at a restaurant they used to go to, where they had a drink after dinner. It was a day of celebration because the couple had just decided on a house they intended to buy. Around a quarter to two, the evening ended and the couple returned home. Their daughter was spending that night at a friend’s house. This is the common story.

The prosecution claims that when they arrived home at dawn, David wanted to have sexual relations with Valentina, but she did not. One of the key pieces of evidence to support this narrative is that the victim had two wounds on her thighs that the forensic experts who performed the autopsy defined as “very characteristic” of a “sexual assault.” It is the mark of the thumb and index finger on both thighs, a sign that there has been a violent attempt at penetration. “It is clear that this woman fought for her life,” the coroner assured that she went to the crime address.

According to the version that is most likely to her, the woman suffered a head injury in the struggle that could have altered her consciousness. Once the attack was completed, according to this story, David suffocated his wife to prevent her from giving him away. He wrapped her body from her waist down, tied her hands and legs with silver-colored duct tape, and also gagged her mouth and put a bag over her head. The next morning, he went to a cafeteria and a motorcycle circuit, he made one last stop to have a coffee at a hostel and when he returned home, he alerted 112 that he had found his wife dead in the bedroom: “They have “They broke in to steal and they murdered my wife.”

For the Civil Guard, that entire morning trip was a trick by David to stay away from home for enough hours to justify that his chalet had been robbed and the thief had murdered his wife. “You can count on the fingers of one hand the cases in which the thieves have gagged the residents and, furthermore, they do not choose a Saturday to enter,” said the civil guard who conducted the investigation. They were so clear that he was arrested that same Sunday, two days after the homicide, after Valentina’s funeral. The agents did not find any signs of forced locks or trampled plants under the windows. They also did not find the house ransacked and the woman kept a watch and a ring on her wrist and in her hand. The homicide investigators of the Civil Guard also did not find it logical that David took a shower in a hotel near his house when he returned from the motorcycle circuit and they believe that this action was aimed at eliminating DNA evidence. Even so, they took photographs of the accused when they saw that he had scratches on his wrists and back.

The appearance of the forensic experts who were part of the removal of the body and the autopsy along with that of another professional hired by David’s defense lasted more than six hours. According to the report of the court professionals, Valentina died between four and six in the morning. For the other expert, this range may be wider and it is impossible to rule out that the victim was murdered later than eight in the morning, when David left the house. The defense and accusations, carried out by the lawyer Fernando Doria and the Community of Madrid, squeezed the doctors. Getting Valentina to speak through her injuries through the forensics’ mouth will be key in the jury’s decision. Images of the body were projected throughout the session, including that of a circular pendant that was found under Valentina’s head because the chain holding it had broken in the attack. No family member of either the victim or the accused attended the trial sessions.

The defense insisted on the existence of unidentified fingerprints and the disappearance of the victim’s cell phone to offer an alternative version. In an extensive final report that lasted two hours, lawyer Manuel Alonso thoroughly supported David’s version. They cling to the discovery of three fingerprints of an unidentified male on the tape with which the victim was tied. “Man one,” the lawyer insisted insistently, “that is the real author of the murder.” This aggressor, the defense maintained, knew Valentina and had met with her that morning with the intention of robbing her house, because he knew that the couple had large amounts of cash in the chalet. “Once the crime was committed, he stole the woman’s phone because it would contain proof that she had met him at home that morning,” he said. “They wanted to have another child and were going to buy a house, what reasons were there to kill her?” He added.

The lawyer mentioned the case of Rocío Wanninkhof, for whose murder Dolores Vázquez was unjustly convicted. He also caught the attention of the jurors by measuring the width of David’s hand with a ruler to prove that the prints on Valentina’s thighs did not come from her hand, like when American football player OJ Simpson the gloves were tried on before the jury found at his wife’s crime scene to prove that they didn’t fit him.

The meticulous prosecutor Victoria Bonilla outlined the reason for her accusation in ten points, for which she requests the highest possible penalty in the Spanish legal system. In her opinion, those prints are mere contamination of the scene and she highlighted that there was David’s DNA under the victim’s fingernails. “Valentina can no longer come back to life, but she can get justice,” she concluded. For the second time.

