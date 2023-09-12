The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) approved this Monday the updated vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech against Covid-19, which are effective for contagious variants such as omicron XBB.1.5.

These new formulas have been created “to more closely target currently circulating variants and provide better protection against serious consequences” of the disease, the FDA points out in a statement.

Updated vaccines are approved for people over 12 years old and authorized for emergency use for children of 6 months to 11 years.

As part of the FDA update, the original bivalent vaccines Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are no longer authorized for use in the United Statesthe FDA said.

Through a statement, Pfizer/BioNTech explained that “this season’s vaccine” is indicated as single dose For most people ages 5 and up.

Besides, children under 5 years old may be eligible to receive additional doses of this season’s vaccine if they have not yet completed a three-dose series with previous formulations.

“This decision comes at a time when Covid-19 cases are increasing once again,” said Albert Bourla, president and CEO of Pfizer.

The pharmaceutical company reported that they hope that the vaccine “will be available in the coming days” since they are “waiting for the recommendation of public health authorities.”

After the FDA’s approval, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of independent experts that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will weigh the safety and effectiveness of updated vaccines and will make recommendations for its use.

The FDA specified that the advisory group is scheduled to meet tomorrow, Tuesday, so Vaccines could be available in just a few days in certain pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

“Vaccination remains essential for public health and continued protection against the serious consequences of Covid-19, including hospitalization and death,” Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in the statement.

Citizens “can be sure,” he added, “that These updated vaccines have met rigorous scientific standards of the agency in terms of safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality.

