Wednesday, September 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Doping | The former world number one in tennis was banned for years for a doping violation

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Doping | The former world number one in tennis was banned for years for a doping violation

Simona Halep will not be seen on the tennis courts for a while.

Tennis the former number one player in the women’s world rankings Simona Halep has received a four-year suspension due to a doping violation.

Romania’s Halep, 31, was caught using a banned substance last year. He was accused in the early summer of a doping violation related to his biological athlete passport.

Two-time grand slam winner Halep has been temporarily suspended since October last year.

#Doping #world #number #tennis #banned #years #doping #violation

See also  Junnila's divorce | The Minister of Economic Affairs, Junnila, may be granted a resignation this week
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Move In Area B Milan, Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Veneto how it works

Move In Area B Milan, Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Veneto how it works

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result