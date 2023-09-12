Doping | The former world number one in tennis was banned for years for a doping violation

Simona Halep will not be seen on the tennis courts for a while.

Tennis the former number one player in the women’s world rankings Simona Halep has received a four-year suspension due to a doping violation.

Romania’s Halep, 31, was caught using a banned substance last year. He was accused in the early summer of a doping violation related to his biological athlete passport.

Two-time grand slam winner Halep has been temporarily suspended since October last year.