During the upcoming talks with Russia, the United States will raise questions of invasion of neighboring states, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a briefing. TASS…

Topics for discussion

Another topic of the summit talks will be the use of chemical weapons on foreign territory, she said. “We and our allies will raise these and other issues with Russia in the coming days and weeks,” announced the pragmatic talks by the press secretary of the American leader Joe Biden.

We do not answer them point by point and do not plan to do so in the upcoming negotiations, because, based on our experience, we do not negotiate publicly and because many of the proposals do not deserve such an answer. Jen Psaki spokesman for the White House

Psaki added that Washington will not respond “point by point” to Moscow’s proposals for security guarantees. She hopes that the parties will be able to succeed in resolving some of the issues. “We believe that there are areas where we can make progress if Russia sits down at the negotiating table ready for this,” Psaki said. She did not predict the outcome of the meetings.

We do not know what the talks scheduled for next week will bring, but our approach to discussions will be pragmatic, result-oriented. Jen Psaki spokesman for the White House

Moscow offers

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced two projects to provide legal guarantees of security from the United States and NATO. They were handed over to the American side during a visit to Moscow by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.

Moscow has offered to the member states of the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon plans for Ukraine. In particular, NATO must accept commitments that exclude Ukraine from joining the alliance. Russia also called on the international organization to abandon further expansion to the East and the conduct of any hostilities on the territory of Ukraine and the states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia.

Moscow has demanded an end to military exercises above the brigade level in areas adjacent to Russia and its allies. The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that Washington should abandon the deployment of nuclear weapons abroad and withdraw weapons already deployed outside its territory.

Security guarantees

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called on the United States to take the published proposals in the most serious way. He also called Russia’s NATO membership, which was considered in the 2000s, “a missed opportunity.” Ryabkov believes that relations between the United States and Russia are now tense.

The situation is unacceptable, it is potentially explosive, and something needs to be done about it Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Western countries to begin negotiations with the aim of providing Moscow with reliable and long-term security guarantees. The politician added that the alliance did not fulfill its earlier oral obligations, so Moscow now needs legal and legal ones.

You demand some kind of guarantees from me. You must give us guarantees, you – and immediately, now, and not talk it over for decades Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The White House and the Kremlin have scheduled talks on strategic stability and security issues for January 10. Then the situation in Europe and Ukraine will be discussed at the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on January 12 and with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on January 13.

10January Russian-American talks on strategic stability and security issues will be held

Before a series of talks, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden phoned on December 31.