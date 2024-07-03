The campaign to make the Urus SE, the first PHEV Super Suv by Lamborghini, known up close, continues. In recent months, the House of the Raging Bull has organized a dozen exclusive events expertly spread across three different continents. From China to America via Europe through the most famous capitals. The first stage dates back to April 24, the date on which the Urus SE made its world debut in front of visitors at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. Then it was off to Shanghai, passing by the Royal Palace in Bangkok, before heading straight to Tokyo and closing the eastern stage in the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur.

From the East to the USA

Same music on the other side of the Pacific. The United States – first market in terms of sales for Lamborghini – were the second country to welcome the car with an event organized in New York on April 29 in the heart of the Chelsea Arts District. From the worldliness of the “Big Apple”, Urus SE moved north, in the second stage of the American continent that took place in Canada, with the appointment in Toronto.

The Italian stage

It’s Italy? The debut took place in May at the Motor Valley Festthe annual event that celebrates the excellence of the Motor Valley district. Once the matter was closed, the Urus SE headed to the United Kingdom to stop at the second edition of Lambo Day UK, then down to the Middle East to the One & Only One Za’abeel in Dubai and then back up to Germany, where an event was organized at the Kesselhaus, the former power plant of the old Kolbermoor cotton mill, near Monaco. The tour concluded in France, between Paris and the French Riviera, where guests had the opportunity to discover the car in a luxurious and convivial atmosphere, enjoying the spectacular view of the Mediterranean Sea.

Urus SE

Thanks to its thermal and electric “two hearts”, The Urus SE boasts 800 hp of power and 950 Nm of torque, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. In electric mode, the “second heart” allows the Super Suv to reduce emissions by 80% thanks to over 60 km of autonomy, representing a further step forward in the Direzione Cor Tauri decarbonization program. Its order portfolio currently covers almost a year of waiting.