two corpses were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue airliner after a flight from New York to Floridathe airline reported on Tuesday.

The bodies of these people, until now unidentifiedwere found Monday during a routine inspection after the plane landed in Fort Lauderdale, JetBlue said.

The airline assured that it is investigating their identity and how they arrived in the landing gear compartment of the Airbus plane that was flying from JFK airport in New York.

The company did not provide information about any flights this particular plane previously made outside the United States.









Undocumented immigrants sometimes attempt dangerous journeys in the landing gear compartments of airplanes.

On December 24, a body was found in such a compartment of a United Airlines plane traveling from Chicago to Maui, one of the Hawaiian islands.