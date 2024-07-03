Rins out, Gardner returns

Having left Assen, MotoGP is already ready for the weekend German Grand Prix at Sachsenringthe last seasonal appointment before the summer break. A race that will present a particular novelty on the starting grid at home Yamahawho will field, alongside Fabio Quartararo, Remy Gardner.

Surgery for Rins

The 2021 Moto2 world champion and current Yamaha rider in Superbike, will replace Alex Rinsforced to a forced stop after the bad fall that occurred in Holland. The Spaniard was subjected to a right wrist and ankle surgerywhich is why he will not be able to participate in the German GP: “First of all, I would like to say that the team is relieved that Álex’s surgery went well and that the injuries he suffered in the highside are no longer serious – he has declared Max MeregalliGeneral Manager of the team – We all wish him a speedy recovery and hope to be able to hug him again soon. Secondly, we are grateful to Remy Gardner and the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team for being able to join us at the Sachsenring on such short notice. We are sure this will be an interesting experience for him, but the team will do everything they can to make him feel welcome and supported during the steep learning curve this weekend.” Rins himself added his own comment on his social profiles: “After this accident and the surgery I will have to miss the German GP. Now it is time to keep our motivation stronger than ever. We have worked very hard to develop the bike and our moment will come. Let’s keep thinking, keep working and see you soon!”

For the Australian it is a return to the premier class after the experience of the last world championship, which however ended with little satisfaction: “First of all, I hope that Álex can recover quickly and I wish him the best – Gardner commented while waiting for his return – I’m really excited about this challenge. I just want to say “thank you so much” to Yamaha for trusting me with this weekend. I will use it as a great learning experience. It’s a new bike and coming back to MotoGP for a race is always a great experience, so I’m looking forward to enjoying this weekend and I’m extremely happy with this opportunity. Once again a big ‘thank you’ to Yamaha.”

Quartararo pessimistic

Instead, try to close the parenthesis of this first half of the World Cup with greater sporting serenity. Fabio Quartararoin the points at Assen but disappointed by 12th place. However, expectations for the Frenchman are not positive: “The Dutch GP was difficult. I expected the race to go a little betterespecially at the beginning. Hopefully we can find some positives in the data and improve for next weekend. Overall, I don’t think Sachsenring is a good track for usespecially the second and third sectors will be complicated, but we have to take the positives and try to get some data to continue improving”.