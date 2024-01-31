Uruguay confirmed this Tuesday the first case of equine encephalitis in a person who resides in the department (province) of San José, the Ministry of Public Health reported in a statement.

“The viral circulation confirmed by the Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries in several animals from different departments made the occurrence of some human case expected, as has occurred in other countries. The patient is progressing favorably and so far it is the only case“he indicated.

Likewise, the ministry recalled that the vector that generates equine encephalitis infection in humans is the mosquito and stressed the importance of eliminating potential breeding sites, using repellents and wearing appropriate clothing when outdoors.

A total of 156 horses with clinical symptoms died in Uruguay due to equine encephalomyelitis, while another 61 did so with a positive diagnosis for said disease since last December 2.

This was indicated on January 16 by the Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries of the South American country in its official situation report.

The document emphasizes that 450 establishments in which 13,666 horses reside were visited and the tests carried out showed that 301 animals with clinical symptoms recovered, while another 200 are in recovery.

Animals sick with equine encephalomyelitis represent 0.18% of the total population, while those killed represent 0.05%.

On the other hand, the document details that the morbidity of the disease is 5.25%, the mortality is 1.59% and the fatality is 30.22%.

Last December 2 Uruguay reported that a first case of equine encephalomyelitis was detected on the country's coast.

